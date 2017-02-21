Ways To State Good-Bye To Insects

Let's face it, no matter how careful or clean you are, pests can still make their way into your home. Pests can range from small things like mice and ladybugs, to bigger animals such as scorpions and mice. The following article will discuss some common methods you can use to take pest control into your own hands.

Ask your exterminator to use the most effective methods first. Many exterminators assume that you rather give the less potent methods a try first, in order to save money, but they very rarely work. You might as well just use the most effective method so that it is done and over with.

Check to see if your refrigerator or pantry has any food items that are expiring soon or stale already. If you have food that is stale, it may attract not only bugs but maggots and flies as well. This is a messy problem that you will want to avoid at all costs.

Sweep your kitchen and dining room floors and wipe your counter tops every day. Even small crumbs or bits of dropped food can attract ants, roaches and other pests. It is a good idea to empty the garbage each day. Trash can be a breeding ground for house and fruit flies.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

Always have a new home inspected by a pest specialist. Some infestations are easy to spot, but others take time and observation to catch.

Install a cap on your chimney to prevent birds, squirrels and other nuisances from entering. Not only do these animals' nests present a fire hazard, but the critters themselves can carry lice and other parasites. The cap acts as a barricade, keeping intruders out while allowing smoke to pass through.

Be sure to close up any openings by which rodents could enter your home. This is especially important before winter, when rodents will be looking for a warm spot to take shelter. Look for cracks and holes of all sizes around the windows, vents and foundation of your home. Some small rodents need less than a quarter inch to squeeze into your home.

Carpenter ants are attracted to damp wood; therefore, if you notice an increase in carpenter ants, check your pipes and roof for leaks. Once you have found where your problem is located, fix the leak and replace the wood to help quickly rid your home of carpenter ants. You may also want to call in a pest-control expert to treat your home.

One of the biggest sources of pests entering your home is the type of mulch you use on the outside garden beds. If you are using wood chips, termites are attracted to this and will get inside your home from it being in close proximity. Use rocks and stone in your garden instead to eliminate this problem.

If you have a pest problem, do your research. Learn the kinds of substances that are toxic to that species. Learn what things the animal does not like. A strategy that is tailored to the exact pest you are facing is most likely to be effective in eradicating it.

If you live in an apartment, condo, or any other multi-unit building, make sure your pest control methods aren't negatively affecting neighbors. Also make sure that your neighbors ensure that their apartments aren't infested as well. Sometimes the entire apartment or condo building is infested and measures must be taken beyond your unit.

Although some areas of your house may look normal, check them anyway. If your home has a basement, termites may be operating in secret. Make sure to check out your crawl spaces and basements.

Dirty gutters and clogged drains are magnets for bugs and pests. These pests love the moisture, and the places where they can hide and breed. Clean your gutters and unclog any drains from around your home. This will eliminate the habitat that bugs love to hide in. When they are clean, there is no where for them to hide.

There are few things more unpleasant in life than walking into your kitchen for a bite to eat, only to see some unwanted visitors eating crumbs on your kitchen counter! If you want to minimize your chances of developing an ant problem, make sure to always put away any food immediately.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Bugs and rodents are obnoxious to coexist with and they can also make you sick. Hopefully this article has given you some beneficial advice that you can use to solve your problem with them. If not, don't hesitate to call in the experts; you deserve to live in a pest-free home!