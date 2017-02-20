Expert Pest Control Tips You Can Start Using Today

Has your home been invaded by pests? When it comes to pest control, you have all kinds of options. Ensure that you use the advice found below. There are a lot of different things that are able to help you if you don't want to deal with pests. If you are searching for helpful advice, read on.

Plug holes that mice or other pests can enter with steel wool. Although rodents can gnaw through a lot of different materials, they are not strong enough to chew the metal strands from steel wool. Stuff any holes larger than 1/2 inch. These animals can squeeze through extremely small openings.

Try a do-it-yourself spray. If you can't afford to have a professional service come out to spray your home for pest prevention, try any of the number of pest control sprays available at local hardware and box stores. Most come in easy-to-use bottles with trigger spray nozzles that allow you to spray around the foundation and windows of your home, both inside and out.

Wear protective clothing prior to using any sprays or powders to kill pests. Oftentimes these methods are also harmful to humans if ingested. Your better safe than sorry, so put on gloves and clothing that covers your skin completely. Wash your clothing right after the application of these items so that no residue can affect you later.

Keep your kitchen as clean as possible. Bugs won't show up as often if they don't have anything to eat. In particular, use containers that have lids for loose food items in your pantry. Take the trash out often and keep your counters clean. Finally, sweep each evening before bed.

Read the label of any pesticide prior to using. This is especially important if you have babies or pets! Different pesticides and treatments cause different issues in human beings. There are some that are extremely harmful to pets. Know what it is you are putting in your home prior to its use.

Keep in mind that pests are not fond of the same air you are. Your home might not have been designed for proper ventilation in crawl spaces and the attic. However, these spaces need sufficient ventilation so that the environments within them are not suitable to pests who might come in.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

You can prevent most pest infestations by keeping your home clean. Do not leave any food scrapes on your table or in the kitchen sink and make sure you tightly seal garbage bags. Get rid of your garbage on a regular basis and do not hesitate to store garbage bags in your garage until you can get rid of them.

Around the exterior of your home, there are tiny cracks next to your pipes, in your foundation, and in your siding. These cracks may seem small, but they are big enough for the bugs to get inside your home. Use a good quality exterior caulk to seal these cracks and keep the bugs outside.

If you have a pest problem, do your research. Learn the kinds of substances that are toxic to that species. Learn what things the animal does not like. A strategy that is tailored to the exact pest you are facing is most likely to be effective in eradicating it.

If you are about to wipe out pest with a chemical product, take the time to protect yourself first. Wear some gloves and find some protective goggles for your eyes. Place a scarf on your nose and mouth to prevent exposure to the chemical. If you get some chemicals on your skin, rinse immediately.

Make sure that all of your windows are closed when you go to sleep at night or go on vacation. The last thing that you will want to do is to give the bugs outside a free entryway into your house. Seal all windows when you are sleeping or not home to reduce pests.

In regard to food, cover it properly to keep any pests away. You should use glass or plastic containters with a lid. Avoid using cardboard or paper bags to pack things as pests tend to be able to easily chew through these substances.

If you want to rid your home of silverfish, try this tip. Wet a newspaper and have it there all night. Many people have found this to be effective, seeing all the silverfish on the paper. Quickly father them before they get away and throw them away outside.

Store blankets, sweaters, quilts and other bedding and garments in chests lined with cedar. The natural resin of cedar wood repels moths and other pests without harming fabrics. You can also use cedar hangers in your closet or place small planks of cedar in your drawers or storage containers for the same effect.

Regardless of whether you are an owner or renter, you don't want pests in your home. Apply the tips in this piece, and keep pests at bay forever. Act now so that you can turn on a light at night and not see critters scurrying for cover.